News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1

Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1

Source: ANI
August 16, 2024 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PKL season 11 records highest number of crorepatis in league's history

Sachin Tanwar was bought for 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi League auction held in Mumbai, on Thursday

IMAGE: Sachin Tanwar was bought for 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi League auction held in Mumbai, on Thursday.Photograph: PKL/X

Sachin Tanwar emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 Player Auction held in Mumbai on Thursday. He was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive foreign player at the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction, snapped by Haryana Steelers for Rs 2.07 crore. He became the first foreign player to be bought for over Rs 2 crore in consecutive Player Auctions.

 

In a statement, PKL stated that a total of 20 players were sold to the 12 franchise teams with as many as 3 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1. Bengal Warriorz, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants utilised the FBM card for Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat and Sombir respectively.

This player auction witnessed a record number of players in the 1 crore club in PKL's history. Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Guman Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat, Maninder Singh, Ajinkya Pawar and Sunil Kumar were part of the 1 crore club in this player auction. Sunil Kumar, who went to U Mumba for Rs 1.015 crore, became the most expensive Indian defender ever.

PKL crorepatis

Photograph: PKL/X

The player with the most raid points in the history of PKL -- Pardeep Narwal was acquired by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 70 lakh, meanwhile, the veteran defender Surjeet Singh was bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 60 lakh.

Speaking on behalf of Mashal Sports, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said: "It was absolutely riveting to watch multiple records being broken in the PKL Season 11 Player Auction. We are filled with pride to see 8 players cross the 1 crore mark today and Sunil become the most expensive Indian defender ever. The exciting buys will continue on day 2 and we are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold."

When asked about joining Bengaluru Bulls, PKL's most successful raider Pardeep Narwal said, "It feels really good to go back to the team I started with in my PKL journey. I'm looking forward to playing with the young players on the Bulls side. I am hoping to cross 1800 raid points in my career."

Meanwhile, Maninder Singh, who went back to Bengal Warriorz for Rs 1.15 Crore said, "I am very happy to be back. I will look to perform even better than last season and Bengal Warriorz has always been a home to me. The team is like a family and I have played with them for 6 years so I am very happy to be back."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?
Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?
TN govt powers Foxconn residence for 18K women
TN govt powers Foxconn residence for 18K women
Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle
Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle
Stree 2's Record Rs 64 Crore Opening!
Stree 2's Record Rs 64 Crore Opening!
Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues
Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues

Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues

Olympics breakdancer Raygun opens up about online hate

Olympics breakdancer Raygun opens up about online hate

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances