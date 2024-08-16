News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » La Liga: Girona hold Betis in season opener

La Liga: Girona hold Betis in season opener

August 16, 2024 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Action from the La Liga match played between Giron and Betis on Thursday

IMAGE: Action from the La Liga match played between Giron and Betis on Thursday. Photograph: Girona/X

Girona substitute Gabriel Misehouy struck in the 72nd minute to rescue a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in their opening game of the new LaLiga season on Thursday.

It was an exciting match played on hot summer evening in Seville between two sides who will be among Spain's representatives in European competition this campaign.

 

It was the hosts, who will play in the Europa Conference League, who started better and dominated proceedings for the first hour of the match after opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

They grabbed the lead when captain Nabil Fekir lifted a perfect cross from a corner that found defender Marc Bartra at the near post to fire a bullet header into the top corner.

They had chances to extend their advantage but were denied by Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who made critical saves from efforts by Aitor Ruibal and Rodri.

However, Girona found their mojo in the last 30 minutes of the game, with Abel Ruiz hitting the post from a counter attack in the 62nd minute.

In a similar play 10 minutes later, Girona managed to equalise thanks to a fine combination between two young substitute players.

Dutch midfielder Misehouy, 19, scored with a first time effort from a low cross by 20-year-old Iker Almena, who sliced two defenders bursting up the right wing before delivering the assist.

Betis's Chimy Avila hit the post with an acrobatic volley one minute later and both teams wasted several chances for the winner late on.

Earlier on Thursday, Getafe held Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao to a 1-1 draw. Hosts Athletic got the lead with a brilliant Oihan Sancet strike from long range in the 27th minute, but that was cancelled out by a towering header from 21-year-old Nigerian Chrisantus Uche in the 65th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues
Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa's bad run continues
'Paris Games will be turning point of Indian sports'
'Paris Games will be turning point of Indian sports'
SEE: What Lakshya Sen Told Modi
SEE: What Lakshya Sen Told Modi
Aattam: The Play Wins National Award
Aattam: The Play Wins National Award
'Worst Human Beings Are Those Who...'
'Worst Human Beings Are Those Who...'
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi Bajrang as HC accepts plea
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi Bajrang as HC accepts plea
Rs 1.82 trn GST from cell phones 5x what PLI allocated
Rs 1.82 trn GST from cell phones 5x what PLI allocated

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1

Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1

Man United bank on De Ligt-Mazraoui duo for success

Man United bank on De Ligt-Mazraoui duo for success

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances