HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sindhu's Beach Break In Vietnam

Sindhu's Beach Break In Vietnam

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 09, 2025 12:00 IST

x

P V Sindhu

Photographs: P V Sindhu/Instagram

After a disappointing early exit at the Indonesia Open last week, P V Sindhu took some time off to unwind on the beaches of Vietnam.

The two-time Olympic medallist was seen soaking in the sun in a vibrant swimsuit, as she holidayed with husband, Venkata Dutta Sai.

'Some much needed break waves + peace = healing,' she captioned the Instagram post.

P V Sindhu

Still striving to regain her peak form, the former World champion has struggled for consistency this season since returning from an injury in Feburary.

Sindhu has been a trailblazer for Indian badminton with two Olympic medals -- silver and bronze -- along with five World championship medals, including two silver and a gold.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sinner reveals why his dad missed French Open final
Sinner reveals why his dad missed French Open final
'Alcaraz-Sinner have taken tennis to another level'
'Alcaraz-Sinner have taken tennis to another level'
The Stars Who Witnessed History At French Open
The Stars Who Witnessed History At French Open
PIX: Nations League triumph 'what a joy' for Ronaldo!
PIX: Nations League triumph 'what a joy' for Ronaldo!
Alcaraz lauds Sinner after 5-set thriller in Paris
Alcaraz lauds Sinner after 5-set thriller in Paris

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Aam Ka Chunda: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Smart Food Safety Tips To Prevent Sickness

webstory image 3

8 Rose Syrup Recipes To Sweeten Your Day

VIDEOS

Amit Shah offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple1:12

Amit Shah offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple

Trump's tumble on Air Force One leaves Internet in stitches1:37

Trump's tumble on Air Force One leaves Internet in stitches

Kareena, Saif arrive at Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration0:50

Kareena, Saif arrive at Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD