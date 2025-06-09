Sindhu's Beach Break In Vietnam

Photographs: P V Sindhu/Instagram

After a disappointing early exit at the Indonesia Open last week, P V Sindhu took some time off to unwind on the beaches of Vietnam.



The two-time Olympic medallist was seen soaking in the sun in a vibrant swimsuit, as she holidayed with husband, Venkata Dutta Sai.



'Some much needed break waves + peace = healing,' she captioned the Instagram post.

Still striving to regain her peak form, the former World champion has struggled for consistency this season since returning from an injury in Feburary.

Sindhu has been a trailblazer for Indian badminton with two Olympic medals -- silver and bronze -- along with five World championship medals, including two silver and a gold.