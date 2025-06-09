HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Stars Who Witnessed History At French Open

June 09, 2025 09:37 IST

Carlos Alcaraz battled from the brink to edge Jannik Sinner in an epic final to claim his second successive French Open title on Sunday.

The 22 year old saved three match points in the fourth set to win 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 and continue his dominance over Sinner with his fifth straight victory and end the Italian's 20-match winning run at Grand Slams.

The Spaniard became only the second man since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win all of his first five Grand Slam singles finals after Swiss great Roger Federer.

The thrilling battle lasted five hours and 29 minutes -- the longest final at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz is the first man to save championship points and win a French Open final since Gaston Gaudio in 2004.

A look at the stars who attended the French Open final on Sunday:

IMAGE: Andre Agassi, who won the French Open in 1999, presents Alcaraz with the trophy at the Roland Garros stadium. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images/Reuters

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is congratulated by film director Spike Lee. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

IMAGE: Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman enjoys the action at Roland Garros. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman with wife Lisa Hoffman. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Mercedes' F1 driver George Russell took a break from racing to catch up on some tennis with girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Actor Lily Collins, star of the Netflix series Emily In Paris. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: French actor Pierre Niney with wife Natasha Andrews. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Singer, producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
 
