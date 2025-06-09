HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alcaraz lauds Sinner after 5-set thriller in Paris

June 09, 2025 01:42 IST

Alcaraz-Trophy

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz kisses the French Open trophy after beating Jannik Sinner in the final in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes /Reuters

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz praised his rival Jannik Sinner after their burgeoning rivalry offered the Roland Garros crowd a vintage final clash at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Spain's Alcaraz retained his title after saving three match points to beat world number one Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) in the longest French Open final since tennis turned professional in 1968 - a battle lasting five hours 29 minutes.

"I am pretty sure you are going to be champion not once, but many, many times. It is a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament," Alcaraz said on court after ending Sinner's 20-match winning streak at Grand Slams.

"I am just really, really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament, in other tournaments; you are a huge inspiration to young kids and to me."

Alcaraz has now won his five Grand Slam finals and handed Sinner his first defeat in a major final after the Italian claimed his first three at the Australian Open (2024 and 2025) and U.S. Open (2024).

Alcaraz thanked the court Philippe Chatrier crowd for their support, which he said helped him throughout the tournament.

 

"Then Paris, guys, I mean, you have been a really important support to me since the first practice, since the first round," he said.

"You were unbelievable. You were insane for me. I mean, I just can't, can't thank enough, you know, to you for the great support during the whole week, for today's match.

"For today's match, you were really, really important. You are in my heart and you'll always be in my heart. So thank you. Thank you very much, Paris. And see you next year."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
