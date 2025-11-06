Sindhu Unwinds With Poolside Escape

'Just us, some sunshine, and endless giggles'.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu enjoys a blissful break with husband Venkata Dutta Sai. Photographs: Kind courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

P V Sindhu appears to be making the most of her time off the court.

Days after announcing that she would end her 2025 season early due to a lingering foot injury, Sindhu shared sun-soaked pictures with husband Venkata Dutta Sai, relaxing in an infinity pool and captioned it, 'Just us, some sunshine, and endless giggles'.

The 30-year-old badminton ace had revealed that she has not yet fully recovered from the foot injury sustained before the European leg of the tour. Following medical advice, Sindhu decided to take an extended break to ensure complete recovery.