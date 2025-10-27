HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sindhu won't compete for remainder of 2025 season

Sindhu won't compete for remainder of 2025 season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 15:24 IST

x

PV Sindhu has been laid low by a foot injury

IMAGE: PV Sindhu has been laid low by a foot injury. Photograph: BAI/X

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has decided to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025 to focus on complete recovery from a foot injury that she sustained ahead of the European leg.

The 30-year-old from Hyderabadi shuttler said the decision was taken after detailed consultation with her support team and medical experts, including renowned sports orthopaedist Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025," Sindhu said in a statement on Monday.

 

"The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete's journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger."

Sindhu, the 2019 world champion, said her rehabilitation and training were already underway under the supervision of Dr Wayne Lombard, with support from Nisha Rawat, Chetna, and her coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

"Under the constant care of Dr Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day.

"Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead."

The Commonwealth Games champion has struggled with injuries and form for quite sometime now.

After early exit at Paris Games, this year too has been far from ideal for Sindhu, who has endured multiple first and second round ousters, with quarterfinals finishes at India Open super 750, World Championships and China Masters Super 750 being the highlight of the season.

She had come close to winning a top tier title at Malaysia Masters last year, finishing runner-up.

She, however, claimed the Syed Modi International super 300 last December.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding
Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding
MP Min slammed for remarks on Aus cricketers' molestation
MP Min slammed for remarks on Aus cricketers' molestation
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw makes history with double ton!
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw makes history with double ton!
Selector Reaches Out To Shami
Selector Reaches Out To Shami
Does Ziva Dhoni Want To Be A Cricketer?
Does Ziva Dhoni Want To Be A Cricketer?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhel Puri: 3-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

VIDEOS

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' in Dehradun0:12

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel...

Trump Arrives In Japan On Second Leg Of Asia Tour4:11

Trump Arrives In Japan On Second Leg Of Asia Tour

BSF carries out search operation on IB of J-K after inputs of narcotics1:42

BSF carries out search operation on IB of J-K after...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO