Sindhu storms into second round of Singapore Open

Sindhu storms into second round of Singapore Open

Source: PTI
July 13, 2022 10:08 IST
PV Sindhu

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/Twitter

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the women's singles second round with a convincing straight-game win over Belgium' Lianne Tan at the Singapore Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.

The third seeded Indian looked in complete control as she prevailed 21-15, 21-11 over world No. 36 Tan in a 29-minute match.

 

The former World champion will next face Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen.

Sindhu took time to get off the block, lagging 1-4 but she pulled away from 7-7 to never look back. After 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval, she kept moving ahead to pocket the opening game.

She continued the momentum in the second game with a 5-1 advantage. A three-point burst helped Tan to narrow the lead but a relentless Sindhu stepped up her game to seal the issue without much ado. 

Source: PTI
