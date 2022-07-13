News
Shooting WC: Mehuli, Tushar clinch second gold for India

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 13, 2022 10:52 IST
Palak, Shiva sign off with Bronze

Mehuli Ghosh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mehuli Ghosh/Instagram

The duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane bagged India's second gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Wednesday.

In the 10m Air Pistol mixed event, the Indian pair of Palak and Shiva Narwal bagged bronze after clinching the third place play-off.

 

The in-form duo of Mehuli and Tushar outsmarted the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen 17-13 in an evenly poised match-up.

The third and fourth place went to shooters from Israel and Czech Republic respectively.

This is Tushar's maiden gold for India at the senior level while Mehuli bagged her second yellow metal, having won her first at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu.

In the mixed Air Pistol event, Palak and Shiva thrashed Kazakhstan's Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan 16-0, in what turned out to be a one-sided clash.

With the impressive results on Wednesday, India have now climbed up to the second position behind leaders Serbia, with two gold and 1 bronze medal.

Source: PTI
'You don't ask for rest during IPL'
T20 Report Card: SKY, Bhuvi 9/10
VOTE! Should Kohli Be Dropped From T20 WC Team?
India denies reports of facilitating Gotabaya's escape
Guess Allu Arjun's fee for Pushpa 2?
'If I tick all boxes, do hard work...'
'Public Sector Banks Don't Like To Loan To MSMEs'
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

Shooting World Cup: India's Arjun Babuta strikes gold

PICS: 'An evening fit for champions'

