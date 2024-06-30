News
Sindhu steps up preparations for third Olympic medal

June 30, 2024 19:16 IST
IMAGE: India's P.V. Sindhu in action during her women's singles round of 16 match against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani. Photograph: Weixiang Lim / Reuters

P.V. Sindhu recognises how badminton has changed since she won the women's singles silver at the Rio Games eight years ago and says she needs to be smarter to win a third Olympic medal in Paris.

The 28-year-old, who in 2019 became India's first world champion in badminton, also won the Olympic bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

"It is going to be really hard because one, we know each other's game, and two, the game has completely changed," Sindhu told a Zoom press conference arranged by the Sports Authority of India on Sunday.

She is particularly struck by how defensive the game has become with longer rallies making it a test of fitness and endurance.

"The game was very attacking but now it's more of a rally game ... and defence has become so strong that you need to prepare for longer rallies.

"Every player these days is so strong physically. Nobody is giving away any easy points or making those simple errors."

Sindhu has teamed up with Indonesian coach Agus Dwi Santoso to hone her skills and said only a smarter approach could ensure a podium finish for her in Paris.

"I have experience on my side, and physically and mentally, I'm right there. It's just that I need to be much more smarter."

Sindhu has dropped out of top 10 after an ankle injury and a drop in form but the lanky shuttler is known for her ability to raise her level at big events.

"I'm working on all the strokes, whether it's my defence, attack or net play," she said. "It's not focusing on just one stroke or one technique, because you never know what it's going to take.

"There are players who are smart enough to change immediately when their Plan A is not working to their Plan B. So you need to be prepared for everything.

"I'm obviously focusing and practising on each and everything to make it perfect and be prepared for all the strokes and all the strategies."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
