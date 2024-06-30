News
Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: June 30, 2024 17:46 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down from Twenty20 International cricket, choosing to go out on a winning note after India's historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

 

"It's with a grateful heart that I say goodbye to T20 internationals," Jadeja said in a social media post. "Just like a loyal stallion, I've always strived to give my all on the field for the country. This won't change for my commitment in other formats."

He continued, "Winning the T20 World Cup was the ultimate achievement, the crowning glory of my T20I career. I'm thankful for the unforgettable moments, the roars of the crowd, and the constant support you've shown me."

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Jadeja, who debuted in T20Is in 2009, played a total of 74 matches for India. He contributed significantly with both bat and ball, taking 54 wickets and scoring 515 runs.

A crucial member of six T20 World Cup campaigns, Jadeja finally secured victory in his last hurrah, bringing the T20 World Cup trophy back to India after 17 long years. The announcement also clarifies his continued dedication to representing India in Test and ODI cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
