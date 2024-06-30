Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

India's triumphant T20 World Cup victory under Rahul Dravid's leadership has drawn the curtain on his tenure as head coach. Now, all eyes are on who will take the reins of the Indian cricket team.

Among the frontrunners for the coveted position is former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir. His potential appointment has generated significant interest and support, particularly in light of BCCI president Roger Binny's positive remarks.

"Gautam Gambhir has a wealth of experience across all formats," Binny stated, highlighting Gambhir's playing career that spanned Tests, ODIs, and T20s. "This experience is exactly what Indian cricket needs at this juncture."

Gambhir himself, a key player in India's 2011 World Cup win, has expressed his desire to coach the national team, calling it an honor. However, he has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of replacing Dravid.

The T20 World Cup win also marked the end of an era for Indian cricket with the retirement announcements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20 format. Binny acknowledged the immense contribution of these veterans and the challenge of finding suitable replacements.

"They've been outstanding," Binny said. "Replacing them immediately will be very difficult. It's a big loss for now, but hopefully, we can identify young talent – the IPL is brimming with potential."