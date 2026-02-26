Simone Biles Joins Laureus as Ambassador

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been named a Laureus Ambassador, joining forces with sports icons like Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh to champion the power of sport for positive social impact.

Photographs: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Seven-time Olympic gold-winning American gymnast Simone Biles has become a Laureus ambassador, joining a star-studded group that also features Indian javelin throw icon Neeraj Chopra and World Cup-winning former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the sport's history and a four-time winner of the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award, kicked off her new role during a visit to Milan, where she visited Polisportiva Garegnano, a Laureus-supported gymnastics and multi-sport project.

It provides opportunities to young people, particularly girls, to "grow in confidence, build resilience and develop life skills through sport". During her visit, she spent time on the mats with the young athletes, offering encouragement, and sharing her experiences.

Polisportiva Garegnano is one of over 300 Laureus Sport for Good programmes that uses the power of sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and inequality across the world...," the Laureus academy stated in a press release.

Biles' Commitment to Laureus

Biles said Laureus has played a meaningful role in her journey for many years.

"I am honoured to help support Laureus as I share the big idea at the heart of everything Laureus does: that sport has the power to change the world.

"I've seen that power in action - how sport can open doors, build confidence and help young people feel seen and supported.

Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens of the NFL's Chicago Bears, were in Italy to attend the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games and both were present at Polisportiva Garegnano.

Nadia Comaneci, Laureus Academy Member, said: "Simone is an extraordinary athlete and an extraordinary person. She represents the very pinnacle of gymnastics, and beyond her athletic brilliance, she is a powerful force for positive change."