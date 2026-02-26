HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Simone Biles Joins Laureus as Ambassador

Simone Biles Joins Laureus as Ambassador

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 06:55 IST

x

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been named a Laureus Ambassador, joining forces with sports icons like Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh to champion the power of sport for positive social impact.

Photographs: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photographs: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, has been appointed as a Laureus Ambassador.
  • Biles joins a prestigious group of ambassadors, including Indian sports stars Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh.
  • As a Laureus ambassador, Biles will promote the organization's mission to use sports to address social issues and empower young people.
  • Biles visited a Laureus-supported gymnastics project in Milan, demonstrating her commitment to the cause.
  • Laureus Sport for Good uses the power of sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and inequality across the world.

Seven-time Olympic gold-winning American gymnast Simone Biles has become a Laureus ambassador, joining a star-studded group that also features Indian javelin throw icon Neeraj Chopra and World Cup-winning former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the sport's history and a four-time winner of the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award, kicked off her new role during a visit to Milan, where she visited Polisportiva Garegnano, a Laureus-supported gymnastics and multi-sport project.

 

It provides opportunities to young people, particularly girls, to "grow in confidence, build resilience and develop life skills through sport". During her visit, she spent time on the mats with the young athletes, offering encouragement, and sharing her experiences.

Polisportiva Garegnano is one of over 300 Laureus Sport for Good programmes that uses the power of sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and inequality across the world...," the Laureus academy stated in a press release.

Biles' Commitment to Laureus

Biles said Laureus has played a meaningful role in her journey for many years.

"I am honoured to help support Laureus as I share the big idea at the heart of everything Laureus does: that sport has the power to change the world.

"I've seen that power in action - how sport can open doors, build confidence and help young people feel seen and supported.

Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens of the NFL's Chicago Bears, were in Italy to attend the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games and both were present at Polisportiva Garegnano.

Nadia Comaneci, Laureus Academy Member, said: "Simone is an extraordinary athlete and an extraordinary person. She represents the very pinnacle of gymnastics, and beyond her athletic brilliance, she is a powerful force for positive change."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indians who made us proud in 2018
Indians who made us proud in 2018
'Hallmark of Indianness': PM Modi hails Indian-origin stars in T20 World Cup
'Hallmark of Indianness': PM Modi hails Indian-origin stars in T20 World Cup
'Leave this role with deep pride': Abhinav Bindra's IOC tenure ends
'Leave this role with deep pride': Abhinav Bindra's IOC tenure ends
Winter Olympics: She quit at 16... now she's Olympic queen
Winter Olympics: She quit at 16... now she's Olympic queen
Wow! Just Look At Samantha, Sheetal On The Red Carpet
Wow! Just Look At Samantha, Sheetal On The Red Carpet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Tel Aviv with traditional cultural performances4:12

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Tel Aviv with...

Watch: PM Modi gets grand welcome by 'personal friend' Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel5:25

Watch: PM Modi gets grand welcome by 'personal friend'...

Video: Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured during KSU protest in Kannur1:50

Video: Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured during...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO