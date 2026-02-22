HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » 'Hallmark of Indianness': PM Modi hails Indian-origin stars in T20 World Cup

'Hallmark of Indianness': PM Modi hails Indian-origin stars in T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2026 20:50 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the global success of Indian-origin athletes in sports like cricket, highlighting their contributions to teams worldwide and their enduring connection to India.

Canada's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Canada's players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against UAE in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • PM Modi highlighted the significant role of Indian-origin players in international sports, particularly in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
  • Modi said the success of the Indian diaspora in sports reflects the strong connection to their roots and their contribution to their adopted countries.
  • The Prime Minister noted that Canada has the highest number of Indian-origin players among all the teams at the T20 World Cup.

Countless Indian-origin players are bringing pride to their respective countries and this is the hallmark of Indianness as wherever they go, Indians remain connected to their roots and contribute to the development of the place they live and work in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi noted that numerous players of Indian origin are bringing pride to the countries they represent and this is clearly visible in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

 

"I often say, 'The one who plays, blooms'. Sports also unite us. These days, you must be watching the T20 World Cup matches. And I am very sure that while watching the matches, many times your eyes must have been fixed on a particular player.

"The jersey is that of some other country, but on hearing the name, you feel that this person is from our country. Then a slight joy arises in some corner of the heart," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that these Indian-origin players represent the countries where their families have settled.

They step into the field wearing the jerseys of their respective countries and represent their teams wholeheartedly, he said.

Indian Diaspora In T20 World Cup

Modi pointed out that Canada has the highest number of Indian-origin players among all the teams playing in the T20 World Cup.

Captain Dilpreet Bajwa was born in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Navneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh and the list includes many names like Harsh Thakar and Shreyas Mowa, who are raising the pride of not only Canada but India as well, he said.

The Prime Minister said the US team has many players who have emerged from Indian domestic cricket and captain Monank Patel has also played for Gujarat's under-16 and under-18 teams.

He said Saurabh from Mumbai, Harmeet Singh and Milind Kumar from Delhi are all the pride of the US team.

The Oman team today features many players who have previously played for different Indian states, Modi noted. Players like Jatinder Singh, Vinayak Shukla, Karan, Jai and Ashish are strong links that bind Oman cricket, he said, adding that players of Indian origin are also ensuring their place in the teams of New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

"There are countless such players of Indian origin who are bringing pride to their respective countries, becoming an inspiration for the youngsters there. This is the hallmark of Indianness. Wherever Indians go, they remain connected to the roots of their motherland and contribute to the development of their 'karambhoomi', the country they live and work in," the prime minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Confirmed! Dhoni To Play For CSK in IPL 2026
Confirmed! Dhoni To Play For CSK in IPL 2026
Can India Turn Super Eight Tension Into Triumph?
Can India Turn Super Eight Tension Into Triumph?
Sooryavanshi Smashes Water Pipeline
Sooryavanshi Smashes Water Pipeline
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine
'India rocked...' Tendulkar impressed by Pak drubbing
'India rocked...' Tendulkar impressed by Pak drubbing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Fierce Boss Lady Look0:52

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Fierce Boss Lady Look

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!0:49

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO