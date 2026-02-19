HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wow! Just Look At Samantha, Sheetal On The Red Carpet

February 19, 2026 13:11 IST

The Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event in Mumbai brought together some of the country’s most influential women across arts, sports, entrepreneurship, philanthropy and culture.

The celeb guests opted for power dressing with a couture twist and looked absolutely stunning.

Let’s take a look at the standout outfits that lit up the evening: 

Photographs, video: Viral Bhayani

Jacqueline looked like a modern day Superwoman in a royal blue faux leather bodycon that fit her like a dream; the drooping shoulder provided added oomph!

 

Samantha came dressed like a sleek, futuristic warrior in a shiny grey armour-reminiscent high-neck top paired with navy high-waist trousers. 

 

Twinkle gilded in wearing a pista green kimono-style wrap dress with sleeves so dramatic, they would make anyone stop and stare. The serpent necklace sealed the deal. 

 

Rhea’s white cropped tailored shirt with black baggy trousers, metallic gold kadas and pumps was the perfect blend of street style and rebellion.

 

Trust Masaba to slay in any fusion look as she arrived in a black blazer-style top and matching harem pants covered in gold embellishment.

 

The incredible para archer radiated golden glory in a floral brocade blouse and midi skirt; don't miss her cute little necktie.

 

Gauri kept it classic in a black pre-draped sari teamed with a sheer corset blouse. No theatrics, no drama, just queen energy! 

 

Watch: These gorgeous women made the red carpet swoon

 

