'Leave this role with deep pride': Abhinav Bindra's IOC tenure ends

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra won India's first ever Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's shooting legend Abhinav Bindra on Monday announced the end of his eight-year tenure as vice chair of the International Olympic Committee's athletes commission, describing his stint as one of the most meaningful chapters of his sporting journey.

The 43-year-old Bindra, who became India's first individual Olympic gold-medallist in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, has been replaced by Kenyan rugby player Humphrey Kayange in the panel that was rejigged at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Italy.

"Serving athletes from across the world has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my journey in sport. To be entrusted with their voices, their concerns, their hopes and their dreams is a responsibility I have never taken lightly.

"Every conversation, every decision, every moment at the table was guided by one simple belief that athletes must always remain at the centre of the Olympic Movement," Bindra said on X.

Bindra Reflects On His Tenure

Describing his colleagues as extraordinary, Bindra said each one of them tried to strengthen athlete representation and ensure that their voice is heard and respected.

"I leave this role with deep pride in what we have built and with optimism for what lies ahead. The future of athlete representation is strong because it is driven by courageous, thoughtful and passionate individuals who believe in something larger than themselves," he said.

The 19-member IOC Athletes' Commission members are involved in varied activities, including candidate city evaluation process for Olympics, monitoring the organisation of the Games, fight against doping and developing training and education projects for women.