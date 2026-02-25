HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Chahal, Raghuvanshi, Kumar Share Lead in PGTI NexGen Event

Chahal, Raghuvanshi, Kumar Share Lead in PGTI NexGen Event

By Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 25, 2026 07:25 IST

x

Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, Vipin Raghuvanshi, and Santosh Kumar emerged as the joint leaders after round one of the DP World PGTI NexGen golf tournament, showcasing impressive performances at the Aravalli Golf Club.

Key Points

  • Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, Vipin Raghuvanshi, and Santosh Kumar share the lead at the DP World PGTI NexGen after shooting 69 in the first round.
  • The PGTI NexGen event features a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh.
  • Ramesh Kumar, Divesh Rana, Lakshya Nagar, and Pranav Kaul are one shot behind the leaders, tied for fourth place.
  • The top 35 players and ties will advance after the second round.

Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, Vipin Raghuvanshi and Santosh Kumar were in a joint three-way lead after round one of the DP World PGTI NexGen here on Tuesday.

The three players shot scores of three-under 69 to hold the joint lead at the Aravalli Golf Club.

 

The quartet of Ramesh Kumar, Divesh Rana, Lakshya Nagar and Pranav Kaul were one shot off the lead in tied fourth position.

Aditya scored an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys while Vipin made an eagle, two birdies and a bogey. Santosh drained an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys at the Rs 25 lakh event.

The 54-hole event features a field of 72. The top 35 players and ties will make the cut at the end of round two on Wednesday.

Rediff Money Desk in Faridabad, India
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Administrator© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chahal wreaks havoc on DY Patil T20 Cup Day 1
Chahal wreaks havoc on DY Patil T20 Cup Day 1
Gukesh targets first success of year at Prague Chess Festival
Gukesh targets first success of year at Prague Chess Festival
Indian Open Race Walk: Sahil stuns favorites to win
Indian Open Race Walk: Sahil stuns favorites to win
FIH Hockey Pro League: India suffer narrow defeat to Australia in penalty shootout
FIH Hockey Pro League: India suffer narrow defeat to Australia in penalty shootout
T20 World Cup: Parthiv wants Sanju Samson in place of Tilak Varma against Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup: Parthiv wants Sanju Samson in place of Tilak Varma against Zimbabwe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Cricketer Rinku Singhs father admitted to hospital after medical emergency1:48

Cricketer Rinku Singhs father admitted to hospital after...

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' Actor Sandeepa Dhar opens up about her character11:25

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' Actor Sandeepa Dhar opens up...

Berlin illuminates Brandenburg Gate in Ukraine's colours to mark 4rth anniv of war1:34

Berlin illuminates Brandenburg Gate in Ukraine's colours...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO