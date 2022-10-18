News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shuttler Unnati Hooda gave India a chance at survival

Shuttler Unnati Hooda gave India a chance at survival

October 18, 2022 18:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Unnati Hooda

IMAGE: India's Unnati Hooda kept her cool to give her country a fighting chance at the BWF World Junior Championships. Photograph: ANI Twitter

Teen shuttler Unnati Hooda shone brightly as India eked out a 3-2 win over Australia in their third Group B match of the mixed team event at the BWF World Junior Championships, in Santander on Tuesday.

Hooda, the 15-year-old from Haryana, kept India afloat in the tie after the men's doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur lost the opening match.

The women's pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag and the mixed doubles combination of Vignesh Thathineni and Srinidhi Narayanan then claimed victories in the last two matches as India emerged winners.

Earlier, Arsh and Abhinav failed to get across Ricky Tang and Otto Xing De Zhao, going down 12-21, 17-21 to hand Australia the advantage.

 

Unnati, the Odisha Open champion, dished out a clinical performance to outclass Sydney Go 21-6, 21-9 to bring India back into the contest.

In the men's singles match, Bharat Raghav's fight ended with a narrow 19-21, 21-16, 15-21 loss to Jack Yu as Australia led 2-1.

Isharani and Devika then took centre stage and defeated Australia's Dania Nugroho and Catrina Chia-Yu Tan 21-8, 21-8 to make it 2-2.

Vignesh and Srinidhi then provided the finishing touch with a 21-12, 21-16 win over Otto Xing De Zhao and Yuelin Zhang to take India home.

India had defeated Iceland 5-0 before suffering a 0-5 loss to China and will take on Slovenia in their final Group B match.

India signed off in 12th place in the last edition in 2019, with the country's best result being a fourth-place finish in the 2008 edition.

India are currently in the second position in their group, behind China. Only the team finishing at the top will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second-placed teams will compete for places 9-16. The team finishing third in the group will play for positions 17-24, while the fourth-placed sides will compete for positions 25-32 and the fifth-placed teams for the 33-38 spots.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Related News: Badminton, Unnati, BWF, Santander
COMMENT
Print this article
Real's Courtois says keepers not getting just desserts
Real's Courtois says keepers not getting just desserts
World Jr Chess: Priyanka ousted for ear buds in jacket
World Jr Chess: Priyanka ousted for ear buds in jacket
England's Topley doubtful for T20 WC opener
England's Topley doubtful for T20 WC opener
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
U'khand: Chopper crashed within seconds after takeoff
U'khand: Chopper crashed within seconds after takeoff
Infant mauled by stray dog in posh Noida society, dies
Infant mauled by stray dog in posh Noida society, dies
T20 WC qualifiers: Sri Lanka thrash UAE to stay alive
T20 WC qualifiers: Sri Lanka thrash UAE to stay alive

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

What Sunny G told Babar Azam

What Sunny G told Babar Azam

Denmark Open: Srikanth rallies to move into round 2

Denmark Open: Srikanth rallies to move into round 2

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances