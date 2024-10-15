News
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Leach strikes early but Pak fight back

October 15, 2024 13:24 IST
IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between Pakistan and England in Multan on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam bats on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Multan.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam plays watchfully. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

Opener Saim Ayub and debutant Kamran Ghulam helped Pakistan recover to reach 79 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second test against England in Multan on Tuesday after Jack Leach struck twice early on.

Saim was batting on 40 having raised 60 runs with Kamran, who was on 29, at the Multan Cricket Ground.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss but was soon ruing his decision to bat first as the hosts slumped to 19-2 inside 40 minutes.

After five overs of seam bowling, England captain Ben Stokes opted for spin from both ends and the decision paid off immediately.

England's Jack Leach celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after taking out opener Abdullah Shafique 

IMAGE: England's Jack Leach celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after taking out opener Abdullah Shafique. Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

Leach beat Abdullah Shafique's tentative prod and uprooted the off-stump to dismiss the opener for seven.

In his next over the left-arm spinner dismissed Shan for three, getting the Pakistan captain to flick a delivery from outside the off-stump into the hand of Zak Crawley at short mid-wicket.

With Pakistan in trouble, Kamran walked in for his first test but the right-hander showed no nerves as he stepped out against Leach hitting the spinner over his head for a big six.

England were bolstered by the return of Stokes, who missed their comprehensive victory in the opening test at the same venue to complete his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Stung by the innings defeat, Pakistan have dropped out-of-form batter Babar Azam and frontline pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
