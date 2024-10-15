News
Home  » Cricket » Babar's replacement delivers! Ghulam's ton stuns England

Babar's replacement delivers! Ghulam's ton stuns England

Source: PTI
October 15, 2024 21:19 IST
There was pressure to perform after replacing a player of Babar's stature: Kamran  Ghulam

Kamran Ghulam

IMAGE: Kamran Ghulam scored a century on a difficult pitch in Multan. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan batter Kamran Ghulam, who on Tuesday scored a resolute century on Test debut, said there was immense pressure on him to perform after taking Babar Azam's place in the team, adding that his perseverance in domestic cricket for the last four years had finally paid off.

Ghulam's ton came on a tricky recycled wicket in Multan as Pakistan scored 259 for 5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against England.

Replacing Babar at No. 4, Ghulam made a patient 118 off 224 balls and became the 13th Pakistan batsman to score a century on Test debut and the first to do so against England.

"It has been frustrating waiting for nearly four years to finally get a chance to play for Pakistan. I had so much passion and wanted to do well when I got the chance," Kamran told the media.

 

"I waited patiently as I knew sooner or later I would get my chance. I think years of grinding it out in domestic cricket has given me the temperament and skills to play on all sorts of pitches and all types of bowlers."

"Just the habit of getting runs in domestic cricket prepares you for the big stage rest is all about temperament and handling the pressure," he added.

Ghulam admitted that it was not easy to replace a player of Babar's stature.

"Yes the pressure was there playing in his (Babar) place but I think the desire I had to succeed overrode that pressure."

The century came at a time when the selectors and the Pakistan Cricket Board were under pressure from critics for daring to drop the out-of-form Babar for the last two Tests against England.

"I am just happy that he (Kamran Ghulam) got his chance at last and he grabbed it with both hands," a national selector said.

Ghulam finally got a chance after he hit two centuries in the recent Champions Cup ODI event organised by the board in Faisalabad. 

Source: PTI
