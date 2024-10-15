Latham's NZ hope to win first Test against India since 1988

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Tom Latham is excited about new talents like Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips. Photograph: Kind courtesy Black Caps/X

New Zealand's new captain Tom Latham said on Tuesday he expected pace bowlers to play a crucial role in what was likely to be a rain-interrupted opening match of the three-Test India series.

Heavy rain hampered the final preparations for both teams on the eve of the contest and more showers are predicted throughout the week in which the Black Caps will aim to stop a rampant India from continuing their winning run at home.

"I certainly wasn't expecting the weather that we've had over the last couple of days since arriving here. Looking at the forecast, it obviously ... looks similar to what we've got today," Latham told reporters as rain poured down.

"Obviously the wicket being under the covers for a longer duration and it not necessarily being as hot as what we would usually expect here, I guess that potentially brings the fast bowlers into play.

"We had a look at the previous game that was played here a month ago (in the domestic league) and I think the seamers took a lot of wickets. Again, it's hard to say, because we haven't really had a look at the wicket in terms of a team we play."

Latham took over as permanent Test captain from Tim Southee this month following a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka and is looking to help the team win their first match against India since 1988.

The hosts have not lost a series on home soil since 2012, adding to the difficult challenge in front of Latham and his team, but the skipper said they were raring to go.

"Every game that we come out to play, we want to win. The World Test Championship has produced cricket where teams are looking for results in terms of where they sit on the ladder," said Latham, whose side sit sixth.

"We'll certainly be no different. We'll be looking to win as much as we can. The situation will dictate the way we play and we're going to try to win."

The presence of a host of experienced batters and bowlers, Latham said, makes India a formidable opponent.

“You obviously look at the spinners when you come over these conditions. But they've got an equally good seam attack in Bumrah, Siraj, Akash Deep, who's played the last couple of Tests against Bangladesh. So just a well-rounded side,” Latham said in the pre-match press meet here on Tuesday.

“From a batting point of view. You have a lot of match winners who can take a game away from you pretty quickly.

“We're looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully, we can lean back on the experiences that we've had here the last couple of times that we've toured,” he added.

In that context, Latham said the Kiwis will miss the presence of former captain Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of the early part of this tour owing to a groin injury.

“It's disappointing not to have Kane here. Fingers crossed he'll be ready as soon as possible. I think Youngie (Will Young) will play. He'll bat at three. He's batted all over the order. I guess it's his opportunity to put his hand up.

“Yeah, obviously, disappointing when you miss a senior guy like Kane, but it gives opportunities for other guys to put their hand up,” he said.