HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Shock split: Alcaraz ends long partnership with Ferrero

Shock split: Alcaraz ends long partnership with Ferrero

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 17, 2025 19:39 IST

x

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE:  Juan Carlos  Ferrero began coaching Carlos Alcaraz when he was 15 and quickly developed him into a major force. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

World tennis number one Carlos Alcaraz has split with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, they said on Wednesday, ending a seven-year partnership that delivered 24 titles including six Grand Slam crowns.

A former world number one himself and fellow Spaniard, 45-year-old Ferrero began coaching Alcaraz when he was 15 and quickly developed him into a major force.

Ferrero, the 2003 French Open champion, converted his gifted protege from a claycourt specialist to a player who dominated on all surfaces.

"Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities," the 22-year-old Alcaraz wrote in a statement, without specifying any reason for ending the partnership but mentioning new adventures and projects for both.

 

"We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you've accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I've enjoyed every step of it so much with you.

"We've managed to reach the top, and I feel that if our sports paths had to part ways, it had to be from up there. From the place we always worked toward and always aspired to reach."

Alcaraz finished the year with the French Open and U.S. Open titles while he won eight titles in all as he secured the year-end number one for a second time in his career.

The split comes at a crucial time in Alcaraz's career as he bids to eclipse Spanish great Rafa Nadal and become the youngest man to complete the set of all four Grand Slam titles when he heads to the Australian Open in the New Year.

The Melbourne Grand Slam main draw will begin on January 18. Alcaraz will look to go beyond the quarter-finals for the first time in his career after making the last eight in the previous two editions.

Ferrero, who has worked alongside Samuel Lopez in Alcaraz's team, said on social media he wished to have continued coaching the player and hoped their paths would cross again.

"We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties, and I'm sure you will continue to achieve great success," he said.

There was no mention of who Alacaraz's new coach would be.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL Auction: Shock Buys Became A Recurring Theme
IPL Auction: Shock Buys Became A Recurring Theme
Uncapped Indians Rake In Big Bucks
Uncapped Indians Rake In Big Bucks
At 11, Verstappen fan Atiqa Mir dares to dream of F1
At 11, Verstappen fan Atiqa Mir dares to dream of F1
Did CSK miss a trick on Cameron Green?
Did CSK miss a trick on Cameron Green?
Messi Thanks India After G.O.A.T. tour
Messi Thanks India After G.O.A.T. tour

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Standing Ovation for PM Modi in Ethiopian Parliament1:22

Standing Ovation for PM Modi in Ethiopian Parliament

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee shares a light moment with Nitin Gadkari 1:02

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee shares a light moment with Nitin...

PM Modi claps enthusiastically during 'Vande Mataram' rendition in Ethiopia0:27

PM Modi claps enthusiastically during 'Vande Mataram'...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO