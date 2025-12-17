HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Messi Thanks India After G.O.A.T. tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
December 17, 2025 11:58 IST

'...we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India.'

Lionel Messi greets kids during the Mumbai leg of his tour

IMAGE: Lionel Messi greets kids during the Mumbai leg of his tour. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Lionel Messi hoped that football has a "bright future" in India and expressed gratitude for the "generous hospitality" that he received during a whirlwind three-day India tour, which had thousands of fans jostling to catch a glimpse of the Argentine genius in four different cities.

Messi, after extending his stay by a day to visit the Anant Ambani-founded Vantara wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, left for his base in Miami on Wednesday.

 

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a one-minute highlights clip of the tour, featuring his interactions with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and several young footballers.

'What amazing visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Thank you for the warm reception, generous hospitality, and all the feelings of love with which you surrounded me throughout my tour. I hope that football has a bright future in India,' he captioned the video.

'...we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India,' he said after the final leg of the tour in Delhi.

His good wishes come at a time when Indian football finds itself at its lowest ebb.

The domestic season has been brought to a halt for the want of a commercial partner and the national team's fortunes have been in a free-fall following a string of poor results.

An ongoing court case over administrative issues has further deepened policy paralysis.

The superstar striker, who is among the most recognisable and adored sportspersons in the world, did not play any competitive football during the trip.

He was accompanied by Uruguay great and close friend Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul during the tour.

Messi made stadium appearances for ticketed events in all the four cities starting with Kolkata, where things turned ugly after politicians and officials surrounded him, denying fans, who had paid thousands for a seat, a clear view of the icon.

Agitated by this, the gathered spectators indulged in vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium, prompting Messi to be whisked away sooner than the originally planned time.

However, his visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi passed off smoothly as he charmed fans by posing for pictures and showcasing some of his warm-up routines besides playing briefly with young players.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
