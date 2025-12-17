IPL 2026 Auction: Shock Buys Became A Recurring Theme

IPL Auction 2026 was not just about money; it was a celebration of ambition, opportunity, and the unrelenting belief that the next big star could come from anywhere.

IMAGE: Auctioneer Mallika Sagar and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla. Photograph: BCCI

IPL Auction 2026 turned out to be nothing short of a blockbuster, dazzling fans and stakeholders alike with its scale, drama, and free-flowing money.

Franchise owners opened their purses wide to assemble dream squads.

As the bidding wars escalated, it added layers of glamour and reinforced the IPL's stature once again as the richest league in world cricket.

Though officially labelled a 'mini auction', it should be termed as one of the major auctions in the world due to many reasons.

It literally turned Abu Dhabi into cricket's financial capital!

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Etihad Arena, decked in vibrant IPL colours, the venue witnessed history being rewritten.

The moment arrived when Kolkata Knight Riders stunned the cricketing world by snapping up Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a staggering Rs 25.20 crores, after he had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

It was the most expensive buy the league has seen for an overseas cricketer. The Lucknow Super Giants had signed Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore a couple of years ago.

Green's record-breaking bid erased a mark that had been set on the UAE sands, when Mitchell Starc was sold for Rs 24.75 crores at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

This marked the third instance of Australian cricketers commanding massive amounts, with Pat Cummins having pocketed Rs 20.5 crores from the league in 2024 as well.

Such was the frenzy surrounding Green that Talk 100.3 FM UAE interviewed this reporter mid-auction, where commentator and radio jockey Neil Ojha posed the burning question -- does the Australian truly deserve such a mammoth price tag?

Time and again, the IPL has proven its ability to turn cricketers into instant millionaires, especially when owners are prepared to pay staggering sums to secure players who fit their vision.

Another standout feature of the auction was the presence of Mallika Sagar, a woman art collector and auctioneer from Mumbai, who conducted the proceedings with poise and authority.

She handled the hammer effortlessly, almost coaxing franchises to keep the bids climbing for top talent.

She had earlier officiated as auctioneer for the Women's Premier League 2026 as well.

By the end of the event, all ten teams had collectively spent Rs 215.45 crores on 77 players, underlining the sheer financial muscle on display.

Shock buys became a recurring theme, none more startling than Chennai Super Kings splurging Rs 14.20 crores each on uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

The previous highest bid for an uncapped Indian stood at Rs 10 crores, paid for Avesh Khan by LSG in 2022.

Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana, fondly called 'Baby Malinga', was another hot property, eventually landing with KKR for Rs 18 crores after outbidding CSK and LSG.

What stood out among all this frenzy was the maturity shown by franchises -- they appeared more calculated and less impulsive, which explained why names like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Devon Conway, Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw went unsold in the initial rounds.

This auction also displayed another interesting aspect.

Teams prioritised players who aligned with their strategic plans rather than chasing reputation alone.

As purses shrank, bidding intensified dramatically, with several franchises going all-in during the closing stages.

It was evident that scouting departments had done their homework thoroughly before landing in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians, constrained by a remaining purse of just Rs 2.75 crores, were unable to make a significant splash.

While some targets slipped through their fingers, they still managed to assemble a competitive squad within their budget.

They snapped up Quinton de Kock for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Delhi Capitals pulled off a bargain by signing David Miller for his base price of Rs 2 crores -- a steal for a player who, even at 36, continues to terrorise bowlers.

Another steal was Indian pacer Akash Deep, who had fetched Rs 8 crores at a previous auction. He was picked up by KKR for just Rs 1 crore.

Several Rs 2 crore deals too caught attention, including New Zealand pacer Jack Duffy joining RCB, while LSG secured Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi Dar emerged a surprise package, earning Rs 8.4 crores from Delhi Capitals after an intense bidding duel with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In total, 34 players were purchased for the first time, reflecting the league's continued investment in fresh talent.

LSG showed faith in youth bringing in Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi and Mukul Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians opting for Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohammad Izhar and Danish Malewar, Punjab Kings backing Vishal Nishad and Rajasthan Royals securing Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma and Aman Rao Perala, sent out a clear message -- hard work and persistence can open doors to the grandest auction stage in world cricket.

Adding to the spectacle was India's premier batter Shreyas Iyer, who was part of Punjab Kings' auction table. He was seen mingling freely with family friends he had known since his formative years, even posing for photographs amid the buzz.

Outside the arena, the atmosphere resembled a festival, with hundreds of fans arriving hours in advance, draped in team jerseys and waving flags.

For those unable to enter the venue, a giant screen ensured they didn't miss a moment of the action.

IPL Auction 2026 was not just about money; it was a celebration of ambition, opportunity, and the unrelenting belief that the next big star could come from anywhere.

