News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shock at Italian Open: Tabilo upsets Djokovic

Shock at Italian Open: Tabilo upsets Djokovic

May 12, 2024 23:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Chile's Alejandro Tabilo celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo claimed the biggest win of his career when he beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-3 in the third round of the Italian Open in a match that lasted just 67 minutes on Sunday, two days after the Serbian was hit on the head by a water bottle.

Djokovic has won the tournament six times, with his last title coming in 2022, but Tabilo broke the top seed four times on Centre Court while not conceding a single break point.

Djokovic looked far from his best and the 36-year-old blamed Friday's "unfortunate" incident where he was accidentally struck on the head by a fan's water bottle while signing autographs after his second-round win.

 

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

"That has really impacted me a lot. After that I got medical care, been through half-an-hour, an hour of nausea, dizziness and blood," Djokovic told a news conference, adding that he would go for scans later.

"I managed to sleep okay, I had headaches. The next day, or yesterday, was pretty fine, so I thought it's okay. Maybe it is okay, maybe it's not."

"The way I felt on the court today was just completely like a different player entered into my shoes. Just no rhythm, no tempo, no balance whatsoever on any shot. It's a bit concerning."

The victory made the 26-year-old Tabilo -- who won a Challenger Tour tournament two weeks ago -- the first Chilean in 17 years to beat a world number one since Fernando Gonzalez beat Roger Federer at the ATP Finals in 2007.

"It's incredible. I came on court just looking around and soaking it all in, trying to process everything. I'm trying to wake up right now," said Tabilo, who is ranked number 32 in the world.

The result also means Djokovic -- who made a double fault on match point -- has failed to reach a single final in 2024 and has played only six matches on clay in the build-up to the French Open.

The Serbian had reached the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters but a premature exit in Rome could hamper his preparations for Roland Garros where the year's second Grand Slam begins on May 26.

When asked about his French Open chances, Djokovic said: "Everything needs to be better for me to have at least a chance to win it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers
Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers
PICS: CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive
PICS: CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive
Better game awareness is the key to Sai's consistency
Better game awareness is the key to Sai's consistency
One more PIO held in Canada's CAD 22.5 mn gold heist
One more PIO held in Canada's CAD 22.5 mn gold heist
'India set to overtake Japan as 4th largest economy'
'India set to overtake Japan as 4th largest economy'
PICS: 5 in a row! RCB thrash DC to stay alive
PICS: 5 in a row! RCB thrash DC to stay alive
2 held over circulation of videos involving Prajwal
2 held over circulation of videos involving Prajwal

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess

Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess

Deeksha sets new Indian record at LA athletics meet

Deeksha sets new Indian record at LA athletics meet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances