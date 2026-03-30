India's Sheetal Devi Wins World Archery's 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' Award

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms, has been named World Archery's 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' for her historic achievements, including winning gold at the World Para Archery Championships.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sheetal Devi/X

Key Points Sheetal Devi, an armless archer from India, has been awarded 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' by World Archery.

Devi made history as the first female armless archer to win gold at the World Para Archery Championships in Gwangju.

Sheetal Devi's achievements include a World Championship gold, a Paris Paralympics bronze, and Asian Para Games silvers.

The World Archery Awards recognise excellence and contributions to the sport, honouring athletes and support staff.

India's Sheetal Devi has been named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' by World Archery, adding to her extraordinary achievements, which also include a historic world championship crown.

The 19-year-old from Jammu & Kashmir became the first and only female armless archer to win gold at the World Para Archery Championships by claiming the top honours in the women's compound individual event in Gwangju, South Korea last year.

Born without arms, Sheetal skilfully uses her feet, legs, and shoulder to draw the bow and shoot. She also secured a complete set of medals at the World Championships, winning the women's team silver and mixed team bronze.

"India's Sheetal Devi took the honour in the para archer of the year category after another breakthrough season that included a world title in Gwangju," said World Archery.

Beyond her World Championship gold, Sheetal also boasts of a Paris Paralympics bronze in the mixed team event, along with individual silvers from the 2022 Asian Para Games and the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

"Nominated alongside the best para archers in the world... and now named the best para archer by @worldarchery - this one feels deeply personal. A heart filled with gratitude, with emotion, with everything this journey has held. Thank you," Sheetal, who is also an Arjuna awardee, posted on 'X' on Monday.

About the World Archery Awards

"The 2025 World Archery Awards honour the season's most exceptional athletes and officials for their excellence, fair play and dedication to the sport," it added.

The awards, launched in 2011, honour excellence and outstanding contributions to the sport, celebrating the athletes and support staff who have defined the international archery season.

This year, the awards were presented across eight categories, including 'Archer of the Year,' which went to Emircan Haney of Turkey; 'Young Archer of the Year,' awarded to Baptiste Addis of France; and 'Best Team of the Year,' claimed by Korea's recurve men's team.