The Maria Sharapova-Serena Williams selfie during the Moncler Genius fashion show in London has gone viral.

'Reunited', Sharapova simply captioned the post on Instagram.

The rivalry between the tennis stars was much discussed early this century.

As both Serena and Sharapova have retired their racquets -- Maria retired following the 2020 Australian Open while the 23-time Grand Slam champion played her final Grand Slam match last summer -- at the US Open, will we see more off-court collaborations?