Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's brewing, Sachin-AB?

What's brewing, Sachin-AB?

By Rediff Cricket
November 08, 2022 08:42 IST
IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and A B de Villiers meet in Bengaluru on Monday, November 7, 2022. Photographs: Kind courtesy AB de Villers/Facebook

When A B de Villiers had landed in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 3, fans were excited about the prospect of him having a role to play again at his 'home' franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sachin Tendulkar has been enjoying a road trip across the Konkan belt. He spent a few days in Goa and on Monday, met AB in Bengaluru.

AB de Villiers interviews Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: A B de Villiers interviews Sachin Tendulkar.

'So I ended spending a few hours with this man today. Thought I was sort of gonna interview him, but ended up just listening and taking it all in. What an experience. Thanks for your time 'Master Blaster' @sachintendulkar,' de Villiers posted on his Facebook page.

Can't wait to see this interview!

 
