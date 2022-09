Photographs: PV Sindhu/Instagram

P V Sindhu had a blessed Sunday as the badminton ace visited the Anjanasuta Shree Yoganjaneya Swami Mandiram.

Sindhu offered prayers and also visited the gaushala at the temple where she spent some time with the cows.

'Grateful, thankful, blessed #AnjanasutaShreeYoganjaneyaSwamiMandiram,' said Sindhu on Instagram.

Sindhu is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.