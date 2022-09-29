News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Modi declares 2022 National Games open

PIX: Modi declares 2022 National Games open

Source: PTI
September 29, 2022 21:13 IST
IMAGE: Photographs: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 36th National Games in Ahmedabada on Thursday.

 

India's sportsperson could not perform well in the past due to nepotism and corruption but his government cleaned up the system, he said.



Speaking at a gala ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, he praised Indian athletes for winning medals in various international events such as the Olympic Games in recent years.

"The country's sportsperson were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned up the system and pumped in new confidence among the youth," he said in his address to the cheering crowd.



"Your victory in sports will pave the way for the country's success in other fields. The soft power of sports will significantly improve our country's image in the world," he said to the participating sportsperson.

Source: PTI
