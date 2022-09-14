News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra Shows Skydiving Skills

Neeraj Chopra Shows Skydiving Skills

By Rediff Sports
September 14, 2022 17:42 IST
Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is enjoying a well deserved break from training and hurling the javelin in competition.

After his recent success at the Diamond League in Zurich, where he became the first Indian to win the finals, Neeraj is making the most of his break in Switzerland.

The 24-year-old athlete shared a video with the caption, 'Sky is not the limit!'

 

 

Photographs and videos: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

The video features a montage of moments from the time Neeraj steps into the skydiving training centre till his dive.

Skydiving is not new for Neeraj. He was seen enjoying skydiving during his vacation in Dubai last year.

Neeraj also shared pictures of himself at Jungfraujoch, also known as the 'Top of Europe, with the javelin.

 

 Neeraj Chopra

 

Neeraj Chopra

 

Neeraj Chopra

Rediff Sports
