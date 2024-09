WATCH D Gukesh grooving to Manasilayo. Video: Kind courtesy D Gukesh/Instagram

Grandmaster D Gukesh has unmatched moves on the chess board.

The 2024 Chess Olympiad gold medallist has now shown us he has sleek dance moves too.

Gukesh has shared a video of him grooving to Rajinikanth's new chartbuster, Manasilayo on his social media handles.

Donning a red kurta, veshti and sunglasses, Gukesh was seen performing the popular song's hook step with a group.

Last week the 18 year old helped India win a first-ever gold medal win at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest.