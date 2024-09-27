Gukesh's Blindfold Blitz Stuns Minister

IMAGE: D Gukesh easily beat Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a blindfolded match. Photograph and vieo: Kind Courtesy Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya/X

D Gukesh, already acclaimed as one of the world's top chess players, effortlessly defeated Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a blindfolded match.

Mandaviya took to X to express his amazement at playing chess with the Grandmasters, acknowledging their ability to checkmate opponents while blindfolded.

'Played chess with champions! Even blindfolded, their moves can checkmate you,' Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a video on X.

Gukesh, who played a pivotal role in India's historic gold medal win at the Chess Olympiad, reflected on the achievement with pride.

He emphasised the team's determination and the country's growing chess prowess, proclaiming India as a 'chess superpower.'

'We were so close to the gold in the previous Olympiad in Chennai, things did not go out way, so we were very motivated to get the gold this time,' he said.

'We showed that India is not just a strong country, but we are already a superpower,' the teenager said to a raucous ovation.

In addition to his team's success, Gukesh also secured an individual gold medal at the Olympiad, showcasing his exceptional talent and consistency.