Rediff.com  » News » 1 arrested for 'attack' on Kanhaiya Kumar, hunt on for others

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2024 15:04 IST
Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Kumar last week, officials said.

IMAGE: Congress candidate from North East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar addresses party workers' meeting, at Yamuna Vihar in New Delhi on May 15, 2024. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The police said the accused, Ajay Kumar, was arrested from his residence in New Usmanpur, the area where the incident occurred, adding that efforts are on to round up the other accused in the case.

 

The incident took place on May 17 when Kanhaiya Kumar, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) nominee from North East Delhi seat, was coming out from the Aam Aadmi Party office in New Usmanpur after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma when a group of people attacked him.

According to the complaint by Sharma, "Some persons came and put garland around Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him."

Sharma had added that when she tried to intervene, the group misbehaved with her and threatened her.

Based on Sharma's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assaults or uses criminal force), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Ajay was arrested from his house in New Usmanpur on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said.

"Efforts are being made to round up the other accused," the officer added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'If a Congress govt comes, we have a lot of hope'
Why Was I Prevented From Taking On Modi?
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
'Come back and face probe': Uncle HDK to Prajwal
Drunk teen's dad, hotel staff held in Porsche incident
ER&D sails get trimmed amid FY25 outlook fog
How To Get A $40K Scholarship To Study In Australia
