News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » SC sets aside stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana HC on WFI elections

SC sets aside stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana HC on WFI elections

Source: PTI
November 28, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: SC set aside the stay on holding WFI elections. Photograph: Tim Wimborne/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on holding of elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said it failed to understand how the entire process of the election could have been set at naught by high court.

"Pending a writ petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association, by an interim order the high court has stayed the election of WFI. We fail to understand how the entire process of the election could have been set at naught by HC. The proper course would have been to allow the election to be conducted and make the election subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition.

 

"Accordingly, the impugned order granting interim relief is set aside. It will be open for returning officer to proceed with the election by publishing a revised election program. We make it clear that the outcome of the election will be subject to orders that may be passed in the petition," the bench said.

The top court had earlier sought the response of the Centre and others on a plea by the ad-hoc committee constituted to run the WFI challenging a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on holding elections to the wrestling body.

The ad-hoc panel had moved the apex court against the September 25 order of the high court putting the elections on hold.

The top court had on August 29 refused to interfere with the high court's order staying the WFI elections.

The development had come days after United World Wrestling, the global governing body for the sport, suspended WFI for not conducting its elections on time.

The Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad-hoc panel governing the WFI had initially scheduled the elections for July 6 but was forced to reschedule it to July 11 after some disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh approached it for a hearing, claiming their dismissal was not appropriate.

The panel heard the aggrieved representatives of the state bodies but the polls could not be held even on July 11, with the Guwahati High Court staying the elections after the Assam Wrestling Association sought the right to participate in the poll process.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'UWW ready to lift WFI's suspension after elections'
'UWW ready to lift WFI's suspension after elections'
Want To Laugh? See This Ishan Video
Want To Laugh? See This Ishan Video
'I'm handsome, I seduce my players and we do it'
'I'm handsome, I seduce my players and we do it'
PCB in deadlock with ACC
PCB in deadlock with ACC
Oberoi Realty flying high on new launches
Oberoi Realty flying high on new launches
Madras HC stays ED's summons to TN officials
Madras HC stays ED's summons to TN officials
'I faced a lot of rejection to get here'
'I faced a lot of rejection to get here'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Olympics: Wrestlers to have two-step selection process

Olympics: Wrestlers to have two-step selection process

Bajrang's bail secured in defamation storm

Bajrang's bail secured in defamation storm

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances