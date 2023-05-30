News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag achieve career-best World No. 4 ranking; Prannoy, Srikanth too improve

Satwik-Chirag achieve career-best World No. 4 ranking; Prannoy, Srikanth too improve

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Satviksairaj Reddy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chirag Shetty/Instagram

India's top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gained a place to achieve a career-best ranking of world number 4 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.

The Satwik-Chirag pair, which claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal and French Open Super 750 crown last year and won the Swiss Open Super 300 title this season, now has 74,651 points from 12 tournaments.

 

Fresh for his maiden BWF World Tour title at Malaysia Masters last week, HS Prannoy jumped one place to regain the world number 8 ranking, while Kidambi Srikanth climbed three positions to get his place back in the top 20. He is 20th.

Lakshya Sen, however, slipped a place to world no. 23 after an early exit from the Malaysia Masters.

In women's singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained static at 13th spot, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also stayed at the 15th position in women's doubles. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Did Sara Ali Khan Jinx Shubman Gill?
Did Sara Ali Khan Jinx Shubman Gill?
Vicky, Sara Enjoy IPL 2023 Final
Vicky, Sara Enjoy IPL 2023 Final
'I had tears in my eyes'
'I had tears in my eyes'
How Much Madhuri's Devdas Lehenga Weighed
How Much Madhuri's Devdas Lehenga Weighed
Dedicated Phone Lines To End Manipur Rumours
Dedicated Phone Lines To End Manipur Rumours
Is Mohit 2.0 ready for India comeback?
Is Mohit 2.0 ready for India comeback?
Sensex rides on FII inflows; gains 123 pts at close
Sensex rides on FII inflows; gains 123 pts at close

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Wrestlers will 'immerse' their medals into Ganga

Wrestlers will 'immerse' their medals into Ganga

Alcaraz dominates; Swiatek begins French Open defense

Alcaraz dominates; Swiatek begins French Open defense

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances