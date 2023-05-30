News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wrestlers will 'throw their medals' into Ganges, sit on hunger strike

Wrestlers will 'throw their medals' into Ganges, sit on hunger strike

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 30, 2023 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday said they will throw their heard-earned medals into river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate.

 

Sakshi Malik, a bronze medallist at the 2026 Olympics, said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 pm.

"These medals are our life and soul. We are going to throw them in the Ganges. After that there is no point of living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," she said in the statement written in Hindi. The same statement was also shared by her compatriot Vinesh Phogat.

Bajrang Punia

Tuesday happens to be Ganga Dussera in Haridwar and possibly a day when lot of people will be there to offer prayers.

On Sunday, Delhi police detained Malik along with World Championships bronze winner Vinesh Phogat and another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and later filed FIRs against them for violation of law and order, as dramatic scenes unfolded at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging the Olympic and world championships medal-winning players were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon ahead of their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers did not have permission to move towards the new Parliament building, hours after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and when they were stopped by police, an ugly scuffle broke out.

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters were taken to different locations in the national capital and later released.

After the wrestlers were pushed into buses, the police officers cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the grapplers.
The Delhi Police said it will not allow the wrestlers back into the protest site. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Who the accused is matters...'
'Who the accused is matters...'
Police force wrestlers to relocate from Jantar Mantar
Police force wrestlers to relocate from Jantar Mantar
Has Dictatorship Come to This Country?: Sakshi Malik
Has Dictatorship Come to This Country?: Sakshi Malik
When Death Came From The Sky
When Death Came From The Sky
Cong slams TMC for poaching its Bengal MLA
Cong slams TMC for poaching its Bengal MLA
SC nixes plea against new surrogacy rules for couples
SC nixes plea against new surrogacy rules for couples
Recipe: 3 Cool, Cool Salads
Recipe: 3 Cool, Cool Salads

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Haunted by the horrifying images: Bindra

Haunted by the horrifying images: Bindra

Wrestlers were warned for creating ruckus: Police FIR

Wrestlers were warned for creating ruckus: Police FIR

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances