Satwik, Chirag doubles pair bows out of China Masters semis

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. Photograph: BAI/X

The Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the semifinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, losing in three games to Korea's Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae on Saturday.

Competing in their first event since the Paris Olympics, the former world number one Indian pair, who had reached the finals in the last edition, couldn't maintain the pressure in a 74-minute encounter, going down 18-21, 21-14, 16-21 to the unseeded Korean duo.

The opening game saw a neck-and-neck battle, with both pairs engaging in fierce rallies. Satwik and Chirag held a slim 11-10 lead at the mid-game interval. The Indians then established a 15-12 advantage as Jin struggled with rhythm during short rallies.

However, a service fault call against Chirag and a lucky net chord for the Koreans helped them level at 16-16.

The left-handed Korean pair gained momentum, taking a 17-16 lead and eventually clinching the game after Chirag's return found the net.

In the second game, the Indians played with energy, leading 8-6 before winning a thrilling 47-shot rally to extend their lead to 15-10.

Two quick errors from the Koreans at the net and the lead widened as Satwik and Chirag roared back into contest.

The final game began with Chirag once again called for a service height fault.

At 2-3, he showcased exceptional defense, keeping the rally alive while falling on the floor before smashing home the point.

However, Seo's brilliant defense turned the tide as the Koreans moved ahead 11-7 at the interval.

Trailing 7-13, the Indians mounted a spirited comeback, winning six of the next seven points to close the gap to 13-14.

They kept the pressure on, staying within striking distance at 15-16, but the Koreans held firm, extending their lead to 18-15.

Seo's sharp smash and disguised return earned four match points for the Korean pair, who sealed the contest with another powerful smash.