Home  » Sports » Santosh Trophy: Bengal beat Rajasthan to secure QF spot

Santosh Trophy: Bengal beat Rajasthan to secure QF spot

Source: PTI
December 18, 2024 20:39 IST
IMAGE: West Bengal's Naro Hari Shreshtha celebrates with a teammate after scoring against Rajasthan. Photograph: AIFF 

West Bengal beat Rajasthan 2-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the 78th Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir held Manipur to a 1-1 draw in the other Group A match at the Deccan Arena.

The 32-time champions Bengal are now on nine points from three matches. Manipur are on seven points from three and Jammu & Kashmir earned their first point of the final round.

 

Bengal scored on either side of the half-time break through Rabilal Mandi (45th) and Naro Hari Shreshtha (56th).

Manipur, who came into the match on the back of wins against defending champions Services and Rajasthan, took the lead through Naoroibam Romen Singh (45+2) before Aakif Javaid equalised for J&K in the second half injury-added time.

Source: PTI
