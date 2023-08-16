Sania's 'Kitty Doll' Turns 1!

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with niece Dua Mirza Asad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Facebook

Sania Mirza's niece Dua turned 1 on Tuesday, August 15l, 2023.

IMAGE: Sania with Dua and son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Facebook

Dua is the daughter of Sania's younger sister Anam and her husband Mohammad Asaduddin, whose father is cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

IMAGE: Sania, right, Anam, left, and mother Nasima. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Facebook

'We celebrated our little Dua's birthday yesterday... the sweetest and the smiliest baby who lights up our home with laughter and pure love. You are everything we ever wished for my little Dua ... Api Mumma's kitty doll', Sania captioned pictures posted on her Facebook page.

IMAGE: Mohammad Azharuddin and son Mohammad Asaduddin with baby Dua at her birthday party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Asaduddin/Facebook

Dua's granddad Azharuddin also posted pics on his Facebook page.

'1st birthday of my granddaughter. @duamirzaasad #happybirthday #firstbirthday #granddaughter', Azhar tweeted.