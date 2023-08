IMAGE: '50 days to go', ICC captioned this photograph. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

With just 50 days to go for the first game, the ICC Men's ODI World Cup Trophy traveled to the Taj Mahal on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The World Cup begins on October 5 and after a flurry of games across 12 Indian cities will climax in the final at the Narendra D Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.