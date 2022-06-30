News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sania crashes out of women's doubles in Wimbledon swansong

Sania crashes out of women's doubles in Wimbledon swansong

Source: PTI
June 30, 2022 18:32 IST
Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza is still alive at the Wimbledon as she partners Mate Pavic of Croatia in the mixed doubles. Photograph: Indian Tennis Daily/Twitter

Indian ace Sania Mirza's final Wimbledon appearance ended in disappointment as she and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were eliminated in the opening round losing to Polish-Brazilian combination of Magdalena Frech and Beatroz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a hard-fought three-setter.

 

Mirza would have ideally preferred to last a bit longer in her swansong at the SW-19 but she will undoubtedly remember hallowed lawns where she won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015.

The 35-year-old Indian veteran, who failed to get past the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year, will still have a shot at glory, partnering Mate Pavic of Croatia in the mixed doubles event. The duo will meet Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez in the opening round of mixed doubles.

 

Source: PTI
