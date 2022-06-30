Sania crashes out of women's doubles in Wimbledon swansong

IMAGE: Sania Mirza is still alive at the Wimbledon as she partners Mate Pavic of Croatia in the mixed doubles. Photograph: Indian Tennis Daily/Twitter

Indian ace Sania Mirza's final Wimbledon appearance ended in disappointment as she and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were eliminated in the opening round losing to Polish-Brazilian combination of Magdalena Frech and Beatroz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a hard-fought three-setter.

Mirza would have ideally preferred to last a bit longer in her swansong at the SW-19 but she will undoubtedly remember hallowed lawns where she won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015.

The 35-year-old Indian veteran, who failed to get past the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year, will still have a shot at glory, partnering Mate Pavic of Croatia in the mixed doubles event. The duo will meet Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez in the opening round of mixed doubles.