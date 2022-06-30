News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anderson replaces Overton in England team for India Test

Anderson replaces Overton in England team for India Test

June 30, 2022 17:12 IST
James Anderson duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match.

IMAGE: James Anderson duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match. Photograph: DK/Twitter

Veteran seamer James Anderson will replace Jamie Overton for England in the rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, the team said on Thursday.

 

Anderson, England's record wicket-taker in Test cricket, missed the third Test against New Zealand with an ankle injury.

His duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match.

With Ben Foakes recovering from COVID-19, Kent's Sam Billings was retained as the wicketkeeper for the match beginning on Friday.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year because of COVID-19 cases in the India camp before the final match at Old Trafford.

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
