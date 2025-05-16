HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » SAFF C'ship: Indian colts march into final

SAFF C'ship: Indian colts march into final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 16, 2025 23:43 IST

x

India football SAFF

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate scoring against Maldives in the semifinal of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 at Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Defending champions India marched into the final of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 with a commanding 3–0 win over the Maldives in front of a raucous home crowd and heavy rain, at Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

Goals from Danny Meitei Laishram (14th minute), Omung Dodum (21st), and Prashant Jajo (66th minute) sealed a dominant win, as India extended their perfect record -- both in victories and clean sheets -- en route to the summit clash.

India will now face Bangladesh, who edged Nepal 2–1 in the other semifinal held earlier in the day.

From the first whistle, India looked sharp, hungry, and in complete control.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute through a well-executed corner routine.

Jajo floated in a teasing delivery from the left, and Meitei connected sweetly with a left-footed volley that bounced once before crashing into the net—his fifth goal of the tournament.

India doubled their lead six minutes later with a goal born of seamless teamwork.

Jajo again played creator, darting down the left flank before scooping the ball over the defence.

Meitei laid it off smartly for local hero Dodum, who made no mistake from close range to make it 2–0.

Although Maldives had shown attacking promise in earlier matches, they struggled to break through India's disciplined defence.

 

On the rare occasions they got a shot away, goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam stood firm.

India remained tactically astute in the second half, snuffing out any hopes of a Maldivian comeback by closing down passing lanes and maintaining a compact shape.

As rain began to pour, conditions worsened, but India adapted swiftly.

In the 66th minute, Jajo unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from distance. Maldives goalkeeper Xahran Hassan Ziyad misjudged the pace of the strike, allowing the ball to slip through his hands -- a costly error that effectively sealed the match at 3–0.

Despite some late efforts from Maldives to salvage pride, India's defence held firm to secure a place in the final. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Opposition coach saves irate Messi from seeing red
Opposition coach saves irate Messi from seeing red
PIX: Barcelona lift 28th LaLiga title!
PIX: Barcelona lift 28th LaLiga title!
Son files 'false pregnancy blackmail' complaint
Son files 'false pregnancy blackmail' complaint
SAFF C'ship: Indian colts pump 8 past Sri Lanka
SAFF C'ship: Indian colts pump 8 past Sri Lanka
FIFA approves 48-team women's World Cup from 2031
FIFA approves 48-team women's World Cup from 2031

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Itel A90 Launched In India At Rs 6,999

webstory image 2

9 Timeless Bollywood Ornament Styles For Your Shaadi

webstory image 3

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

VIDEOS

LSG owner Goenka visits Tirupati Tirumala temple4:42

LSG owner Goenka visits Tirupati Tirumala temple

Timeless beauty Malaika slays the scene effortlessly0:39

Timeless beauty Malaika slays the scene effortlessly

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym1:08

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD