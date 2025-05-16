SAFF C'ship: Indian colts march into final

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate scoring against Maldives in the semifinal of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 at Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Defending champions India marched into the final of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 with a commanding 3–0 win over the Maldives in front of a raucous home crowd and heavy rain, at Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

Goals from Danny Meitei Laishram (14th minute), Omung Dodum (21st), and Prashant Jajo (66th minute) sealed a dominant win, as India extended their perfect record -- both in victories and clean sheets -- en route to the summit clash.

India will now face Bangladesh, who edged Nepal 2–1 in the other semifinal held earlier in the day.

From the first whistle, India looked sharp, hungry, and in complete control.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute through a well-executed corner routine.

Jajo floated in a teasing delivery from the left, and Meitei connected sweetly with a left-footed volley that bounced once before crashing into the net—his fifth goal of the tournament.

India doubled their lead six minutes later with a goal born of seamless teamwork.

Jajo again played creator, darting down the left flank before scooping the ball over the defence.

Meitei laid it off smartly for local hero Dodum, who made no mistake from close range to make it 2–0.

Although Maldives had shown attacking promise in earlier matches, they struggled to break through India's disciplined defence.

On the rare occasions they got a shot away, goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam stood firm.

India remained tactically astute in the second half, snuffing out any hopes of a Maldivian comeback by closing down passing lanes and maintaining a compact shape.

As rain began to pour, conditions worsened, but India adapted swiftly.

In the 66th minute, Jajo unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from distance. Maldives goalkeeper Xahran Hassan Ziyad misjudged the pace of the strike, allowing the ball to slip through his hands -- a costly error that effectively sealed the match at 3–0.

Despite some late efforts from Maldives to salvage pride, India's defence held firm to secure a place in the final.