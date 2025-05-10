HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SAFF C'ship: Indian colts pump 8 past Sri Lanka

SAFF C'ship: Indian colts pump 8 past Sri Lanka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 10, 2025 00:15 IST

Saff football

IMAGE: India's Prashan Jajo celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal against Sri Lanka in the SAFF U-19 Championship in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday. Photograph: All India Football Federation/X

Danny Meitei scored a hat-trick as India thrashed Sri Lanka 8-0 to kick off their SAFF U-19 Championship title defence in a spectacular fashion in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

Danny scored in the 26th, 31st and 50th minutes while Prashan Jajo (17th, 62nd) bagged a brace in the comprehensive win. Md Arbash (40th), Omang Dodum (48th), and captain Singamayum Shami (81st) scored one each.

India, cheered on by a raucous home crowd, showed their intent from the very first whistle.

With slick passing, intelligent movement, and constant pressure, India dominated every inch of the pitch and left Sri Lanka chasing the shadows.

India's midfield dictated the tempo with sharp distribution, while their forwards tore through Sri Lanka's disorganised backline.

On the wings, Arbash and Rohen Singh were especially threatening, generating wave after wave of attacks.

The breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Prashan Jajo burst down the left flank, beating his marker with pace and precision before smashing home from a tight angle.

Just nine minutes later, a misjudged backpass from Sri Lanka allowed Omang Dodum to pounce and deliver a pinpoint cross for Danny, who made no mistake with a well-timed header.

India made it 3-0 in the 31st minute when Danny struck again -- this time with a powerful left-footed effort from 21 yards out that flew past the stranded  Lankan goalkeeper.

The fourth arrived before half-time, when Danny floated a cross into the box, which Jajo headed cleverly into the path of Arbash, who tapped home with ease.

The second-half resumed with the same energy as the first. Local favourite Omang Dodum got on the scoresheet in the 48th minute, showing brilliant footwork to beat his marker before slotting between the legs of Senapala.

 

A couple of minutes later, Danny completed his hat-trick after capitalising on a defensive error from Omith Edirisinghe, calmly finishing from close range to make it 6-0.

In the 62nd minute, Jajo doubled his tally after Senapala failed to collect a routine header from India captain Singamayum Shami, spilling the ball into the path of the forward who slotted home.

The eighth and final goal was a moment of individual brilliance from Shami himself, who danced past two defenders before finishing clinically from a tight angle in the 81st minute.

In the other match of the day, Bangladesh and Maldives shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
