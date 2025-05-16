Opposition coach saves irate Messi from seeing red

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
May 16, 2025 10:51 IST

'I just tried to move him out of the way, because for him to get a red card at the end of the game would have been ridiculous.'

IMAGE: Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) during the match against the San Jose Earthquakers at PayPal Park at San Jose, California, USA, on Wednesday. Photograph: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

An unlikely person helped save Lionel Messi from receiving a post-match red card on Wednesday night -- San Jose Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena.

 

Messi of Inter Miami was irate when he was tackled just outside the box during second-half stoppage time of the 3-3 tie in San Jose. He barked at the officials after the non-call and his frustration increased after the contest ended, resulting in a yellow card.

Messi was still barking at the officials while shaking hands with assorted players on the field when he headed over to further confront the trio. Head referee Joe Dickerson said "walk away now" to the fuming Messi.

But there was Arena standing in the mix with Messi and the three officials, serving as part peacemaker and part negotiator before personally walking Messi away.

"He was obviously not happy, and I wanted to make sure he wasn't going to get a red card," Arena said during his postgame news conference.

IMAGE: A screengrab of Messi arguing with officials after the match as Arena tries to calm him down. Photograph: Kind courtesy FCB Fanatic/X

"I just tried to move him out of the way, because for him to get a red card at the end of the game would have been ridiculous.

"I just wanted to make sure we get him out of there and he's ready to play the next game for Miami."

Messi has five goals and three assists in nine MLS matches this season entering Sunday's home game against Orlando City.

The tie with the Earthquakes gave Inter Miami a point but the club is just 1-2-1 over the last four MLS matches and 1-4-1 across all competitions. Miami has allowed 17 goals in the six matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
