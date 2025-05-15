HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Son files 'false pregnancy blackmail' complaint

Son files 'false pregnancy blackmail' complaint

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 15, 2025 17:33 IST

x

Son Heung-min

IMAGE: Son Heung-min alleged that a woman and a man tried to extort money from him with a fake pregnancy claim. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint to South Korean police alleging he was the victim of a blackmail attempt, his agency said on Thursday, after media reports that a woman had threatened him with a false pregnancy claim.

"The police are currently investigating, so we will let you know the results as soon as they are available," his agency Son & Football Limited said in a statement.

"We'd like to tell you that Son Heung-min is clearly the victim of this incident."

Police had arrested a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, and were investigating allegations they tried to extort money from Son with the fake pregnancy claim, local media reported on Thursday, citing police.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.

 

Son, 32 is hugely popular in South Korea, not only for his success on the pitch in England's Premier League but also for his dedication to the country's national team as its captain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

LaLiga: Real delay Barca party with last-gasp win
LaLiga: Real delay Barca party with last-gasp win
Carlo Ancelotti appointed Brazil head coach
Carlo Ancelotti appointed Brazil head coach
LaLiga PIX: Barca trump Real, extend lead at top
LaLiga PIX: Barca trump Real, extend lead at top
Haaland back as Man City eye Champions League spot
Haaland back as Man City eye Champions League spot
Which football club does Pope Leo support?
Which football club does Pope Leo support?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Eiffel Tower And Bollywood

webstory image 2

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

webstory image 3

Fattet Hummus: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh reaches Srinagar, to review security situation in J-K3:13

Rajnath Singh reaches Srinagar, to review security...

Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump at Qatar's Lusail Palace3:02

Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump at Qatar's Lusail Palace

'Are nukes safe with Pak'- Rajnath calls for Int'l supervision2:13

'Are nukes safe with Pak'- Rajnath calls for Int'l...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD