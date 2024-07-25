News
Rybakina joins missing list from Olympic tennis

July 25, 2024 23:36 IST
IMAGE: Adriana Leon of Canada in action with Ali Riley of New Zealand. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudan.

The Olympic tennis competition suffered another blow as women's third seed Elena Rybakina joined a lengthy list of non-starters hours after the draw took place at Roland Garros on Thursday.

The big-serving 25-year-old Kazakh was down to face Romania's Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the singles.

Organisers confirmed she had pulled out and would also not compete in the mixed doubles alongside compatriot Alexander Bublik.No reason was stated for her decision.

Rybakina's withdrawal means that France's Caroline Garcia moves into her spot in the draw as the 17th seed while Australia's Daria Saville enters the draw as an alternate.

With the action to begin on Saturday, the flurry of high-profile withdrawals has cast something of a cloud over the tournament being staged on the famous Parisian clay.

 

On Wednesday, men's world number one and top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy had to withdraw from the singles and doubles because of illness while exciting Danish youngster Holger Rune also pulled out on Wednesday with a wrist injury.

Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, who was runner-up in the singles in Tokyo three years ago, withdrew on Monday because of injury, as did Poland's Hubert Hurkacz because of a knee injury sustained at Wimbledon.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the champion in Tokyo, is also missing after giving birth to a daughter in April. Two-time Olympic singles champion Andy Murray announced before Thursday's draw that he was not fit enough to compete in the singles but would still play doubles with Dan Evans.

Other notable absences from the tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Tunsia's Ons Jabeur, Britain's Emma Raducanu, American Ben Shelton and Tokyo men's bronze medal winner Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
