Olympics Archery: India women advance to team quarters

India's Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur advanced to the quarter-finals of the archery women's team event at the Paris Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday.

Ankita finished as the top Indian with a season best of 666 to finish 11th in the individual ranking round, while Bhajan (659) and Deepika (658) finished 22nd and 23rd respectively as the Indians tallied a combined 1983

points to finish fourth and advance to the quarters.South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon topped the ranking round with a world record total of 694, while compatriot Nam Suhyeon took second place.

India will take on the winner of the Netherlands vs France match in the quarter-finals on Sunday. In the semi-finals, they will most likely clash against top favourites South Korea.

The two losing semi-finals will play against each other in the bronze medal play-off match.