News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics Archery: India women advance to team quarters

Olympics Archery: India women advance to team quarters

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: July 25, 2024 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur tallied a combined 1983 points to finish fourth and advance to the quarter-finals of the women's archery team event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

India's Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur advanced to the quarter-finals of the archery women's team event at the Paris Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday.

 

Ankita finished as the top Indian with a season best of 666 to finish 11th in the individual ranking round, while Bhajan (659) and Deepika (658) finished 22nd and 23rd respectively as the Indians tallied a combined 1983

points to finish fourth and advance to the quarters.

South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon topped the ranking round with a world record total of 694, while compatriot Nam Suhyeon took second place.

India will take on the winner of the Netherlands vs France match in the quarter-finals on Sunday. In the semi-finals, they will most likely clash against top favourites South Korea.

The two losing semi-finals will play against each other in the bronze medal play-off match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
Can India's archers finally end Olympics jinx?
Can India's archers finally end Olympics jinx?
Downpour in Mumbai, red alert issued, schools shut
Downpour in Mumbai, red alert issued, schools shut
Pune: Army helps rain-hit people, CM promises airlift
Pune: Army helps rain-hit people, CM promises airlift
'Avika Is So, So Bad'
'Avika Is So, So Bad'
Why Govt Changed These Taxes
Why Govt Changed These Taxes

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule

Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule

India target best-ever medal haul at Paris Olympics

India target best-ever medal haul at Paris Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances