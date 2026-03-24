Williams Poised for India Debut After FIFA Clearance

Australian-born forward Ryan Williams is poised to make his highly anticipated debut for India in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, boosting the Blue Tigers' squad with his international experience.

IMAGE: Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Ryan Williams, an Australian-born forward, is set to debut for India in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Hong Kong after receiving FIFA clearance.

Williams' inclusion marks only the second time a foreign-born footballer of Indian origin will represent India, following Japan-born Arata Izumi.

The versatile attacker, who plays for Bengaluru FC, relinquished his Australian passport to play for India.

India aims to conclude their Asian Cup qualification campaign positively, blending experienced players with emerging talents.

Head coach Khalid Jamil sees this as an opportunity to build for the future, integrating promising players from the U20 and U23 national teams.

Australian-born forward Ryan Williams could make his much-anticipated India debut after being named in head coach Khalid Jamil's 23-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Hong Kong on March 31 in Kochi.

Williams was included in the squad after FIFA cleared his change of association, paving the way for the 31-year-old winger to represent India at the senior international level.

He had earlier been part of India's preparatory camp for the Bangladesh qualifier but missed out on the lineup due to pending documentation.

With all formalities now complete, he is in line to make his debut against Hong Kong.

Already ruled out of qualification for the Asian Cup, India will look to sign off their campaign on a positive note with a blend of experience and youth in the squad.

Williams, whose mother hails from an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai, will thus become only the second foreign-born footballer of Indian origin to play for the country after Japan-born Arata Izumi, who represented India between 2013 and 2014.

A versatile attacker currently playing for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, Williams relinquished his Australian passport last year to play for India.

Born in Perth in 1993, Williams began his professional journey in England after joining Portsmouth's academy in 2010.

He broke into the senior side a year later, making his debut against Middlesbrough, before going on to have stints with clubs such as Fulham and Barnsley.

On the international stage, Williams represented Australia at the youth level, featuring in the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

His only senior appearance for Australia came in a 2019 friendly against South Korea, a non-competitive fixture that allowed him to switch national allegiance under FIFA rules.

The Blue Tigers began their camp in Kochi on Tuesday where 20 players along with the staff, have assembled.

Defender Anwar Ali, midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, and forward Edmund Lalrindika, who played their last ISL match against Mohammedan Sporting Club on Monday will join the squad later on Tuesday.

"This is a good opportunity for us to build for the future," India head coach Jamil stated in a release.

"We have a lot of promising players coming through, who are currently with the U20 and U23 national teams, playing in the SAFF U20 Championship in Maldives, and the U23 Tri-Nation in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Our assistant coach Mahesh is himself leading the U20s, which will help us familiarise them with the system we have in place here with the senior team."

India Squad for AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams.

Head coach: Khalid Jamil.